BIOCHEM PHARMA STUDY

Canada's BioChem Pharma Inc reports that it will launch a three-year study into potential treatments for heart attacks and strokes. According to The Mont-real Gazette, the company has agreed in principle with Mont-real's Biotechnology Rese-arch Institute to invest about $6 million in the program. BioChem says that it will finance part of the lab work and will obtain exclusive worldwide commercial rights to any resulting drugs.
