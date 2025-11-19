Biocircuits Relisted On The Nasdaq

Shares of Biocircuits Corp, California, USA, were relisted on the Nasdaq national market on June 27. The firm closed its previously-announced $8.7 million private placement financing on June 19, and then applied for relisting.

The company notes that none of its products - which include the Biocircuits immunodiagnostic testing program designed for use in physicians' offices and other point-of-care sites - have yet been approved for sale by the US Food and Drug Administration.