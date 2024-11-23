Biocompatibles Flotation

- Biocompatibles International has been floated on the London Stock Exchange, with 10.3 million shares placed at an issue price of 170 pence ($2.57). The group has cardiovascular products on the market, selling through distributors, and eye care products through its own sales forces in the UK, Canada and the USA. Cardio-pulmonary bypass disposable products, coatings for which have been developed with Dideco, are expected on the market this year.