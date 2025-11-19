BioCryst's BCX-34 In Skin Cancer

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has announced preliminary results from an open-label trial of its lead topical compound, BCX-34, which suggest that it has efficacy in the treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma. A Phase III program will commence in the early summer. BCX-34 is a potent inhibitor of purine nucleoside phosphorylase, an enzyme which plays a central role in the proliferation of T cells.
Data from 19 stage I/IIa CTCL patients, which were presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology meeting in the USA late last month, revealed a favorable response in 14 patients (74%). Clinical clearance of the disease was achieved in 11 patients (with complete remission confirmed by biopsy in seven to date), while three other patients had partial remissions.
In February, BioCryst announced the results of a Phase II study of BCX-34 which showed a greater than 50% improvement in lesions based on assessments of scaling, thickness, inflammation and patient response. Patients from this Phase II study went on to join the open-label trial. BioCryst is also looking at using topical BCX-34 in psoriasis, and is developing an oral formulation with potential utility in CTCL, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis.
