BioCryst's Fodosine starts Ph II trial in CLL

The USA's BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has initiated a Phase II trial of it orally-active drug candidate Fodosine (forodesine HCl) in patients with advanced, fludarabine-refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The agent, which has US Orphan Drug status, is the firm's lead transition-state analog inhibitor of purine nucleoside phosphorylase and the single-site, open-label study will evaluate its safety and efficacy as determined by response rate, time-to-disease progression and tolerance.

Patients will receive orally-administered Fodosine at a dose of 200mg for four weeks. After this first full cycle of therapy, those responding or those with stable disease will be allowed to receive further treatment up to a maximum of six cycles. The study is scheduled to enroll up to 30 subjects.