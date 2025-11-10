BioCryst Volte-Face On BCX-34 Results

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has reanalyzed the data from its Phase II trials of topical BCX-34 in the treatment of psoriasis and cutaneous T cell lymphoma, and concluded that there was not in fact any statistically significant effect over and above that seen with placebo (base cream only). A preliminary analysis, released in February, suggested that there was a significant drug effect.
Despite this disappointment, the company claims that it is still encountering what appears to be clinical activity in an open-label extension of the CTCL trial. In a recent announcement (Marketletter June 5), BioCryst stated that 11 of the 19 CTCL patients who had been treated with BCX-34 had undergone a clinical clearance of disease. So far, complete remission has been confirmed by biopsy in seven of the 11 responding patients.
In an attempt to explain these observations, BioCryst suggests that treatment should perhaps be carried out for longer than the six weeks used in the Phase II trials to obtain efficacy in these topical indications.
