BioFocus wins new contracts

BioFocus of the UK has signed four new client contracts to providedrug discovery services, molecular modelling and selection of drugs for development. The company said it has entered into agreements with Procter & Gamble, Alizyme, Grunenthal and UCB. David Stone, BioFocus' chief executive, said "these projects demonstrate both the range of chemistry services we offer and the geographical diversity of our client base."
