Biofusion sets up Absynth Biologics

UK-headquartered Biofusion, which is focused on the commercialization of Intellectual Property, says that it has established a new portfolio company which will develop vaccines and antibodies to treat infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin resistant strains of the bacterium. The new enterprise, which will be named Absynth Biologics, will recieve up to L325,000 ($640,500) in investment from its parent company.
