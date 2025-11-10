Biogal Profits Expected To Fall

Pretax profits at Biogal of Hungary, in which Israeli drug company Teva is taking a 78% stake (Marketletters passim), are expected to fall from the 852 million forint ($6.3 million) recorded in 1994 to 500 million forint this year. Sales for the year are expected to be flat at around 10.5 billion forint.
A number of factors are said to be behind this performance. Hungary's economy is in the middle of an austerity plan, and there have been changes to the drug reimbursement system through social security. A large amount of active ingredients are imported to Hungary, and in March an 8% import duty surcharge was introduced. Also, the forint was subject to a 9% devaluation, which has resulted in increased production costs.
