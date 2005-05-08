Biogen: 1st-qtr profit despite Tysabri loss

US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec says that it has achieved a $43.0 million profit in the first three months of 2005 despite suffering a hefty $36.0 million loss on the back of the withdrawal of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim). First-quarter earnings per share were $0.30, below Thomson's analysts consensus estimates of $0.37.

Total revenues for the first quarter were $588.0 million versus the prior year like period's turnover of $542.0 million, an increase of 9%, driven chiefly by global sales of Avonex (Interferon beta-1a) up 5% to $374.0 million and Rituxan (rituximab) co-promotion profits up 20% to $160.0 million; the drug is marketed with Roche's US subsidiary, Genentech.

Pretax charges related to the voluntary suspension of Tysabri, which was co-developed with Irish drugmaker Elan, totaled EPS of $0.07 and comprised: $23.0 million for stock that was manufactured in the first quarter; $6.0 million for the determination that it would no longer proceed with its production facility in Denmark; and $7.0 million of accelerated amortization of issuance costs and write-downs of marketable securities related to the significant reduction in the firm's stock price following the withdrawal.