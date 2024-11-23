Biogen And P&U Settle Litigation

US company Biogen's wholly-owned subsidiary Biogen Technologies has agreed to license to Pharmacia & Upjohn certain patent rights to protein secretion technology. The agreement comes from the two firms settling their litigation relating to this technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, P&U has agreed to pay BT royalties of $30 million, plus a percentage of sales of P&U's recombinant human growth hormone product, Genotropin, in North America and Japan.