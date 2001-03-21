Biogen CHF results boost new candidate

Biogen has reported encouraging Phase II trial results with itsintravenous adenosine A1 receptor inhibitor BG9719, also known as Adentri (CVT-124), in patients with congestive heart failure, and says it now plans to press ahead clinical trials of a second-generation candidate, called BG9928, which can be delivered both IV and orally. Biogen licensed the program to develop and market both drugs from CV Therapeutics, but recently decided to focus on the newer, more versatile compound, delaying the launch date for Biogen in this indication.
Treatment with BG9719 was associated with a marked improvement in renal function, which is often impaired in patients with CHF and is associated with adverse clinical outcomes. The drug was found to increase creatinine clearance and improve renal output, without leading to an increase in potassium excretion. Those patients in the trial who were randomized to standard therapy (furosemide) saw a decrease in creatinine clearance, which could be offset if the two drugs were given in combination.
