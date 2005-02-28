Biogen/Elan's Tsyabri trial meets endpoint

Results from US firm Biogen Idec and Ireland-based Elan Corp's Phase III trial of Tysabri (natalizumab; formerly Antegren), as a monotherapy for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, have shown the drug to have a significant impact on both disability progression and relapse rate.
The randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind AFFIRM (Antegren safety and efficacy in relapsing-remitting MS) study met the two-year primary endpoint of slowing the progression of disability in patients with relapsing forms of MS. Tsyabri induced a 42% reduction in the risk of disability progression versus placebo and cut the rate of clinical relapses over two years 67% - data consistent with one-year findings (Marketletter November 15, 2004). In addition, other results from AFFIRM at two years, including immunogenicity and the agent's safety profile, were similar to previously-reported results, the groups noted.
According to analysts at Lehman Brothers, this data on Tsyabri, which is forecast to generate peak sales in excess of $2.5 billion a year, conforms to its previous worst-case scenario for the potential impact to Serono's competitor MS drug Rebif (interferon beta-1a). However, the overall effect on future sales of Rebif is yet to be determined, they note.
