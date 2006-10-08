Saturday 8 November 2025

Biogen/Elan's Tysabri yields strong Ph III data

8 October 2006

US drugmaker Biogen Idec and Ireland's Elan Corp say that data from the Phase III AFFIRM monotherapy study demonstrated that treatment with thier co-developed drug Tysabri (natalizumab) significantly reduced the proportion of multiple sclerosis patients with worsening cognitive function as measured by the three-second Paced Auditory Serial Addition Test.

The findings, which were presented at the 22nd Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, held in Madrid, Spain, contribute to existing data which demonstrate the overall therapeutic benefits of Tysabri, including its significant impact on relapse reduction, disability progression and MRI measures. Marketing of the agent was suspended last year on safety concerns (Marketletters passim), but it has since demonstrated a 68% relative reduction in the annualized relapse rate compared to placebo and a 42% cut in the relative risk of disability progression in trials.

In the two-year, randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled, double-blind, 942-patient, AFFIRM study Tysabri reduced the risk of sustained cognitive worsening 43% (p=0.013) when compared to placebo. The firms noted that cognitive deficits in MS are under-recognized and often misdiagnosed as depression, stress or other personality disorders, with studies showing that 43%-65% of MS patients show cognitive impairment in formal testing.

