Biogen Idec boosted by Avonex

US biotechnology firm Biogen Idec says it had a "momentous year" and posted strong 2004 results, with net sales rising 19.0% to $2.20 billion, fuelled by a 21.0% increase in turnover of the firm's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex (interferon beta-1a) to $1.42 billion and Rituxan (rituximab), for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, with co-promotion profits from the latter leaping 25.0% to $615 million; the drug is marketed alongside Genentech. Net income came in at $44.7 million, compared with a loss of $875.1 million in 2003.
Fourth-quarter revenues also rose 19.0%, to $586.0 million, with Avonex sales up 19.0% at $370.0 million and Rituxan's co-promotional profit rising 31.0% to $170.0 million. Net income for the three months was $48.4 million versus a loss of $990.6 million for the like, year-earlier quarter.
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