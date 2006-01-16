Biogen Idec/Elan to receive FDA Tysabri decision by March

US biotechnology major Biogen Idec and Irish drugmaker Elan says that the US Food and Drug Administration is due to rule on their co-developed multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) by March and decide whether to re-approve the ill-fated predicted blockbuster with a label warning of the risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare but deadly brain disease. The firms recalled the drug in February 2005 after three cases of PML were reported (Marketletters passim).
