Biogen Idec general counsel quits

Biogen Idec's general counsel, Thomas Bucknum, announced his resignation, with immediate effect, on March 9. Although the company has declined to comment on the circumstances of the decision, The Associated Press has suggested that it is to do with the sudden withdrawal of the firm's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; see also page 21). AP says that regulatory filings have revealed that Mr Bucknum made more than $1.9 million from the sales of shares on February 18, the day that Biogen Idec heard of the first problems with the drug.
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