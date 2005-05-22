Biogen Idec identifies CNS repair molecule?

USA-based Biogen says that its scientists have identified a molecule in the central nervous system that may play a pivotal role in CNS repair and regeneration. The research, to be published in the June 2005 edition of Nature Neuroscience, is the first to suggest a role for LINGO-1 in nerve repair and could lead to potential pathways for treating multiple sclerosis and other demyelinating diseases, the firm notes.
Current MS therapies can slow the progression of the disease, but none are able to repair the damage that the immune system inflicts on myelin, says Biogen Idec.
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