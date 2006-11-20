Saturday 8 November 2025

Biogen Idec's Avonex launched in Japan

20 November 2006

USA-based drug developer Biogen Idec says that its multiple sclerosis therapy Avonex (Interferon beta 1a) is now available in Japan. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare originally approved the drug, which is the most prescribed MS therapy worldwide, in July as a treatment for relapsing forms of the condition.

Avonex was first approved in the USA in 1996, and later in Europe, as a means of slowing disease progression in patients suffering relapsing forms of MS. In 2002, the European Medicines Agency cleared the drug as a treatment for patients who have suffered a first clinical attack of the disease, an indication that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2003.

The Japanese launch of the agent, which follows 10 years after it was originally brought to the US market, highlights the importance of the newly-established MHLW panel that is focusing on resolving the approval delays that affect the country's pharmaceutical industry (Marketletter November 7).

