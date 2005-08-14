Biogen Idec's second-quarter EPS rises 26%

US biotechnology major Biogen Idec has reported net income of $149.0 million in the second quarter of 2005, up 22% on the comparable period last year. Adjusted non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles earnings per share for the period were $0.43, a 26% rise, beating Thomson First Call EPS estimates of $0.36.

GAAP net income totaled $35.0 million in the reporting quarter. The difference between adjusted and non-adjusted EPS reflects pretax charges of $86.0 million in non-cash merger-related accounting impacts, primarily amortization of intangibles, inventory step-up and charges totaling about $78.0 million related to the sale of the firm's Nimo manufacturing facility.

Revenues from Biogen Idec's joint business arrangement with Genentech jumped 22% to $185.0 million due to a 15% increase in sales of Rituxan (rituximab), a treatment for certain B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas.