Biogen Idec's two MS drugs must be carefully positioned, say analysts

US drugmaker Biogen Idec "must carefully position its two multiple sclerosis drugs Avonex [interferon beta-1a] and Tysabri [natalizumab], to maximize the patient share of both drugs," according to health care analysts Decision Resources and Millennium Research Group, in their first joint study.
Craig Speziali, an analyst at the Toronto, Canada-based Millennium, said: "Biogen Idec will continue positioning Avonex as the first choice for multiple sclerosis therapy and make Tysabri the first alternative, rather than a high-dose interferon or [Israel's generic drug giant] Teva's Copaxone [glatiramer], should patients fail when taking Avonex." He added that "this strategy should be effective in maximizing revenues from Biogen Idec's entire multiple sclerosis franchise while potentially capturing patient share away from competitors."
The report, Brands and Strategies: Multiple Sclerosis, can be obtained from the MRG's web site: www.mrg.net or from Massachusetts, USA-based Decision Resources on: www.decisionresources.com.
