Biogen Posts Record Results In 3rd Qtr

US biopharmaceutical company Biogen has announced that it achieved record results in the third quarter of 1996. Revenues for the quarter were $100.8 million, with sales of $27.5 million from Avonex (interferon beta-1a). Net income was $45 million, up 40.6%, and earnings per share rose 35.9% to $1.21.

Avonex was said to be showing rapid acceptance by physicians and patients for treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (Marketletters passim). Jim Vincent, chairman and chief executive, said: "for the first time in Biogen's history, quarterly revenues exceeded $100 million and produced our highest quarterly earnings ever. The Avonex launch is going extremely well."

In the first nine months of 1996, Biogen's total revenues were $185.1 million and net income was $32.3 million, compared with $4.7 million in the like, year-earlier period. EPS were 89 cents, compared with 13 cents in 1995.