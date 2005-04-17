Biogen's BG-12 meets psoriasis endpoints

US firm Biogen Idec and Fumapharm AG of Lausanne, Switzerland, have announced results from a Phase III study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BG-12, an oral fumarate, in the treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The trial met the primary endpoint and patients receiving BG-12 demonstrated a statistically-significant clinical improvement, as measured by a lower median psoriasis severity score after 16 weeks of treatment than patients receiving placebo.

"These data will be used to support filing for market authorization in Germany this year," said Burt Adelman, the US company's executive vice president, development, adding: "we will work with our partner, Fumapharm, to determine the next steps for the BG-12 program. Additional Phase III studies would need to be conducted for applications in the USA and the rest of Europe."