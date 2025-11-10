Monday 10 November 2025

Biogen's Interferon Beta Nears US Approval

4 December 1995

Biogen has moved a step closer to getting its interferon beta-1a product Avonex approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in the USA, with a positive recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration's Central Nervous System Advisory Committee. If approved, Biogen will become the second company to market an interferon-based product for MS, after Schering AG of Germany's Betaseron/Betaferon (interferon beta-1b; see adjacent story).

The committee's recommendation was based on data from a Phase III clinical trial, in which 40% fewer patients on Avonex progressed one or more units on the Expanded Disability Status Scale than patients on placebo. In addition, patients receiving Avonex in the trial experienced 32% fewer exacerbations of the disease than patients on placebo. Gadolinium-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging data also showed a statistically significant reduction in the number and volume of active lesions in treated patients compared to placebo.

Improvements In Disability The committee agreed that Avonex was safe and effective in relapsing-remitting and relapsing-progressive patients, representing 35% and 25% of MS patients, respectively, but said that it need more data before it could back the drug for the treatment of chronic-progressive MS. In addition, the committee agreed with Biogen that Avonex was able to improve disability, as measured by EDSS scores.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze