Biogen's Interferon Beta Nears US Approval

Biogen has moved a step closer to getting its interferon beta-1a product Avonex approved for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in the USA, with a positive recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration's Central Nervous System Advisory Committee. If approved, Biogen will become the second company to market an interferon-based product for MS, after Schering AG of Germany's Betaseron/Betaferon (interferon beta-1b; see adjacent story).

The committee's recommendation was based on data from a Phase III clinical trial, in which 40% fewer patients on Avonex progressed one or more units on the Expanded Disability Status Scale than patients on placebo. In addition, patients receiving Avonex in the trial experienced 32% fewer exacerbations of the disease than patients on placebo. Gadolinium-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging data also showed a statistically significant reduction in the number and volume of active lesions in treated patients compared to placebo.

Improvements In Disability The committee agreed that Avonex was safe and effective in relapsing-remitting and relapsing-progressive patients, representing 35% and 25% of MS patients, respectively, but said that it need more data before it could back the drug for the treatment of chronic-progressive MS. In addition, the committee agreed with Biogen that Avonex was able to improve disability, as measured by EDSS scores.