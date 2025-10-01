Biogen To Invest Up To $122.5m In Creative BioMolecules Project

Biogen has signed a research collaboration, potentially worth up to $122.5 million, with Creative BioMolecules. The agreement will focus on the development of new drugs to treat renal disorders, based on Creative's morphogenic protein OP-1.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will fund the renal program and will have responsibility for preclinical and clinical development of OP-1 for acute and chronic renal failure, as well as for commercial manufacturing. In return, Biogen receives marketing rights to OP-1 products developed through the collaboration for renal disease on a worldwide basis.

The $122.5 million investment consists of equity, technology access fees, research support, development milestones and a $15 million line of credit over three years. Creative will conduct R&D for the renal program and produce OP-1 in the amounts needed for preclinical and clinical studies.