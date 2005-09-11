Biogenerics market poised for launch as blockbuster patents expire: study

The biogenerics market, long hindered by a lack of regulatory framework, is now showing signs of development and, with patents for the earliest biopharmaceuticals to reach the market beginning to expire, the first biogeneric products are expected to reach the regulated markets in North America and Europe by 2006-7, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan.
Generic erythropoietin, recombinant human growth hormone and recombinant human interferon will likely be the first to launch following abbreviated routes to market, representing a multi-billion dollar opportunity for firms in the sector, it says.
Regulatory issues have been the biggest challenge to the development of the biogenerics market in North America and western Europe, but this challenge is now showing signs of easing, particularly in western Europe where the European Medicines Agency is now accepting Market Authorization Applications for biogeneric products which show proven biosimilarity in place of clinical trials.
