Bioglan Launch

- Bioglan Laboratories of the UK has launched a new product for the treatment of acne, Benzamycin Gel (benzoyl peroxide and erythromycin), in the home market. The company hopes that the product, which has been available in the USA for nine years, will be accepted by general practitioners as a first-line therapy ahead of oral antibiotics.
