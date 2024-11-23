Bioglan Pharma Acquires Pharmasol

UK pharmaceutical group Bioglan has successfully completed theacquisition of Pharmasol, based in Andover, England, which specializes in aerosol products, as well as liquid and cream formulations for pharmaceutical applications.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will give Bioglan in-house capability to manufacture its angina treatment Glytrin (glyceryl trinitrate). Terry Sadler, the group's chairman, added that it is planning to expand Pharmasol's current facilities.