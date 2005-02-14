BioImage licenses Redistribution to Boeh Ingelheim

Copenhagen, Denamrk-based pharmaceutical company BioImage has licensed its Redistribution drug discovery technology to German drug maker Boehringer Ingelheim; the financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Redistribution contains a range of protocols for studying signaling systems within cells. The technology enables high-throughput screening on a number of drug discovery applications like protein translocations, trafficking and secretion.
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