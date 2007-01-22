BioInvent enters BI-204 accord with Genentech

Lund, Sweden-based BioInvent has entered a strategic collaboration with US biotechnology major Genentech to co-develop and commercialize BioInvent's proprietary antibody candidate, BI-204, for the potential treatment of multiple cardiovascular conditions. Genentech will make an upfront payment of $15.0 million to BioInvent and could also pay further milestones of up to $175.0 million, as well as royalties on sales in North America.
Under the terms of the deal, the firms will be jointly responsible for clinical development, equally sharing the costs, though Genentech will solely control and determine any commercialization of the drug in North America, with BioInvent getting rights to the rest of the world.
According to the firms, BI-204, which is in preclinical development, addresses a significant medical need, in particular for the prevention of a cardiovascular event such as a myocardial infarction or stroke in patients at risk. Preclinical studies suggest that this treatment could reduce atherosclerotic plaque burden, and thereby decrease the risk of a secondary cardiovascular event.
