BioInvent's losses fall 22% as sales climb 80%

Swedish drugmaker BioInvent says this its losses for the full year 2006 were 108.8 million Swedish kronor ($15.4 million), down 22.2% on the 139.9 million kronor loss it saw in 2005. The firm explained that the turnaround had been driven by increased revenues, which grew 80% to 50.8 million kronor.

The Lund-headquartered group also said that its costs for the year fell 3% to 165.2 million kronor, and added that its R&D expenditure was 135.4 million kronor, down 4.9%, as a result of planned depreciation.

Genentech deal worth up to 1.2B SEK