BioInvent's losses fall 22% as sales climb 80%

Swedish drugmaker BioInvent says this its losses for the full year 2006 were 108.8 million Swedish kronor ($15.4 million), down 22.2% on the 139.9 million kronor loss it saw in 2005. The firm explained that the turnaround had been driven by increased revenues, which grew 80% to 50.8 million kronor.
The Lund-headquartered group also said that its costs for the year fell 3% to 165.2 million kronor, and added that its R&D expenditure was 135.4 million kronor, down 4.9%, as a result of planned depreciation.
Genentech deal worth up to 1.2B SEK
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze