Thursday 15 May 2025

BioInvent's losses fall 22% as sales climb 80%

26 February 2007

Swedish drugmaker BioInvent says this its losses for the full year 2006 were 108.8 million Swedish kronor ($15.4 million), down 22.2% on the 139.9 million kronor loss it saw in 2005. The firm explained that the turnaround had been driven by increased revenues, which grew 80% to 50.8 million kronor.

The Lund-headquartered group also said that its costs for the year fell 3% to 165.2 million kronor, and added that its R&D expenditure was 135.4 million kronor, down 4.9%, as a result of planned depreciation.

Genentech deal worth up to 1.2B SEK

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

ASCO 2025: Novartis to flex oncology muscles
Pharmaceutical
ASCO 2025: Novartis to flex oncology muscles
15 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Inozyme puts faith in Petra Duda as new CMO
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Merck to present broad oncology advances at ASCO 2025
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Positive new data for Keytruda with Phase III trial in ovarian cancer
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
Gene therapies drive growth of genomics market, says GlobalData
15 May 2025
Pharmaceutical
Saudi firm courts Trump with investment plan
15 May 2025
Biotechnology
FDA Approves AbbVie’s Emrelis
15 May 2025

Company Spotlight

A biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze