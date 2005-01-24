BioKine signs licensing deal with BioTie Therapies

Israeli biotechnology group Biokine Therapeutics says it has signed a licensing agreement with Finnish firm BioTie Therapies to develop the former's lead drug, BKT104, for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and multiple sclerosis. Human trials are due to begin shortly, the firms noted. Biokine will receive a signing fee, milestones and royalties on the development and sale of the drug.
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