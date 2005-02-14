Biolex in research accord with Medarex

Biolex, a privately-held protein therapeutics company, has announced the signing of a new agreement with fellow US firm Medarex, an antibody therapeutics group, to create a commercial line for an undisclosed Medarex monoclonal antibody using the Biolex LEX System. Including this project, Biolex has a total of 11 partner proteins with five different top-tier partners to date, two of which have already advanced to Good Laboratoray Practices scale-up production.
"I am excited to be adding another antibody to our Partner Proteins portfolio of products in evaluation using our unique approach to protein production," said Biolex chief executive Jan Turek, adding: "we are pleased that a company such as Medarex, with longstanding monoclonal antibody expertise, sees the potential advantages of using the LEX System and recognizes the value of new approaches to protein expression."
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