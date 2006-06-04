BioLineRx in-license BL-3010 from Gevys

BioLineRx, a leading Israeli drug development company, says that it has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with USA-based Gevys Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of BL-3010, a novel approach for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Gevys' patented technology utilizes a combination of approved drugs to dramatically increase the potency of micro-doses of classical pain medications. The result is that BL-3010 will deliver effective pain relief with significant reductions in toxicity and side effects.

Commenting, Morris Laster, chief executive of BioLineRx, said: "we plan to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study for this candidate and, given its potent preclinical efficacy, we expect accelerated development of this innovative therapy."

Preclinical experiments conducted by Gevys showed increased potency results that were far superior to existing technologies and demonstrated its safety in these models.