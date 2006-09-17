Saturday 8 November 2025

BioLineRx licenses promising anti-inflammatory drug

17 September 2006

Jerusalem, Israel-based drugmaker BioLinRx says it has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with BG Negev Technologies, the technology transfer business of Ben-Gurion University, and Mor Research Applications to develop BL-3030, an antisense oligonucleotide, for use in the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The firm added that it plans to develop the drug through its subsidiary BioLine Innovations Jerusalem, under the National Biotech Grant it received from the Israeli Office of the Chief Scientist.

BL-3030 blocks the formation of the enzyme cPLA2, which has been shown to play a major role in inflammation-based illnesses such as rheumatoid arthritis and asthma. The agent has demonstrated its potential in various animal models and in vitro experiments on cultured human cells. BioLine added that it plans to conduct further optimization studies in the coming year, with the aim of beginning preparations for the submission of an Investigational New Drug application by the end of 2007. The company said that it anticipates a cost of around $9.0 million to prove the drug's safety and efficacy. Further financial terms were not disclosed

Morris Lester, BioLinRx' chief executive, said: "this is the second compound we have licensed from Ben Gurion, the first being BL-1040, an injectible polymer for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, that we expect to enter Phase I/II trials in early 2007."

