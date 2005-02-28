Biolipox completes Phase I for novel hay fever treatment

The Swedish respiratory health care specialist drugmaker Biolipox has successfully completed an initial clinical study for its new antihistamine nasal spray featuring candidate NCX 151, a lead compound licensed from French firm NicOx.
The trial established a time-to-onset of effect of five-10 minutes after intake, which the company said justifies its nasal spray as an on-demand treatment and supports results posted in June 2004 from a Phase IIb trial showing that NLA had reached its primary endpoint of efficacy in patients suffering from allergic rhinitis.
