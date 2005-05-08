Biologics worth $11.2B to lose patents by 2010

Branded biological drugs generated an estimated total of $32.0 billion in sales for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in 2003 and represented the fastest-growing group of medicines. While continued strong demand, high prices and applicability in previously-untreatable conditions are behind their success, the absence of generic competition has meant this growth has gone unchallenged.
However, by 2010, when the market is forecast to be worth $53.0 billion, biologicals which accrue an estimated $11.20 billion worth of sales annually are expected to have lost patent protection in developed pharmaceutical markets, according to a new report published by Ireland-based Research and Markets. The most at-risk groups of biological medicines in terms of patent expiries are growth hormones, insulins and blood factors, it adds.
Industry lobbies holding back US regs
