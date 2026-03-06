A U.S.-based life-science supplier and manufacturer of cell culture media, reagents and related biological materials used in biopharmaceutical research and production. Biologos focuses on custom-formulated products and rapid manufacturing services supporting biotechnology, cell therapy and diagnostic applications.

Company Overview

Biologos manufactures biological materials used in laboratory research and biopharmaceutical production, including cell culture media, buffers, enzymes and sera. The company supplies both standard catalog products and custom formulations designed for specific research or manufacturing processes.

Its products are used in areas such as therapeutic protein production, vaccine development and cell-based research, making the company part of the broader life-science tools and bioprocessing supply chain rather than a drug developer.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Biologos is headquartered in Glendale Heights, Illinois, in the United States.

The company supplies products globally to biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, diagnostics firms and research organizations.





Founding and History

Biologos was founded in 1976 in Illinois, initially operating as a small laboratory supplying sterile-filtered serum products.

Over time the company expanded its portfolio to include cell culture media, buffers, reagents and other biological solutions used in research and manufacturing workflows.

In 2024, the private-equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners acquired Biologos, with plans to expand the company’s product portfolio and global reach in the life-science tools market.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Biologos does not develop therapeutic drugs. Instead, its products support research and manufacturing across several areas:

Cell and gene therapy

Biopharmaceutical development

Diagnostics and laboratory research

Tissue processing and regenerative medicine

Animal health and vaccine development





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Biologos provides biological reagents and manufacturing services used in cell culture and bioprocessing.

Key product categories include:

Cell culture media formulations

Buffers and salt solutions

Biological reagents and enzymes

Serum and plasma products

These materials are used to grow cells, maintain biological systems in laboratory environments and support production of biologic drugs and vaccines.





Key Personnel

Tony Bazarko, Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Positioning

Biologos operates in the life-science tools and bioprocessing supply sector, providing reagents and materials required for research and therapeutic manufacturing.

The company’s strategy emphasizes custom formulation and quick-turn manufacturing services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies developing cell-based therapies and biologics.





