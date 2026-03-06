Biologos manufactures biological materials used in laboratory research and biopharmaceutical production, including cell culture media, buffers, enzymes and sera. The company supplies both standard catalog products and custom formulations designed for specific research or manufacturing processes.
Its products are used in areas such as therapeutic protein production, vaccine development and cell-based research, making the company part of the broader life-science tools and bioprocessing supply chain rather than a drug developer.
Biologos is headquartered in Glendale Heights, Illinois, in the United States.
The company supplies products globally to biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, diagnostics firms and research organizations.
Biologos was founded in 1976 in Illinois, initially operating as a small laboratory supplying sterile-filtered serum products.
Over time the company expanded its portfolio to include cell culture media, buffers, reagents and other biological solutions used in research and manufacturing workflows.
In 2024, the private-equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners acquired Biologos, with plans to expand the company’s product portfolio and global reach in the life-science tools market.
Biologos does not develop therapeutic drugs. Instead, its products support research and manufacturing across several areas:
Biologos provides biological reagents and manufacturing services used in cell culture and bioprocessing.
Key product categories include:
These materials are used to grow cells, maintain biological systems in laboratory environments and support production of biologic drugs and vaccines.
Biologos operates in the life-science tools and bioprocessing supply sector, providing reagents and materials required for research and therapeutic manufacturing.
The company’s strategy emphasizes custom formulation and quick-turn manufacturing services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies developing cell-based therapies and biologics.
Biologos supplies reagents and materials used in laboratory research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. These inputs are required for cell culture, therapeutic protein production and cell-based research programs.
Rather than developing drugs directly, the company functions as a supplier supporting the broader biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.
Most biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors and cell therapies, are produced using cultured cells. These cells must be grown in carefully formulated media that provide nutrients and maintain controlled biological conditions.
Suppliers such as Biologos produce these media formulations and related reagents, making them part of the critical infrastructure supporting biologics manufacturing.
Customers include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology startups, academic laboratories and contract development and manufacturing organizations.
These organizations rely on reagents and culture media to support drug discovery, diagnostic development and biopharmaceutical production.
The company focuses on custom formulation and flexible manufacturing, allowing customers to obtain specialized media or reagent formulations tailored to specific research or manufacturing processes.
This customization model can be important for companies developing proprietary cell culture systems or biologics production workflows.
The acquisition by Ampersand Capital Partners in 2024 provided capital and strategic support aimed at expanding Biologos’ manufacturing capabilities and product offerings.
Private-equity ownership is common in the life-science tools sector, where companies often scale through product expansion and acquisitions.
The company competes with other suppliers of biological reagents and cell culture materials, including firms such as Nucleus Biologics, Quality Biological and other life-science tools providers.
Competition in this sector centers on product quality, manufacturing reliability and the ability to supply customized formulations.
Growth in cell and gene therapy, biologics manufacturing and advanced diagnostics is increasing demand for specialized reagents and cell culture materials.
As biotechnology companies scale manufacturing of biologic drugs, suppliers of culture media and process reagents become a critical part of the pharmaceutical supply chain.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze