BioMarin buys rights to Daiichi Suntory drug

BioMarin Pharmaceutical says it has licensed the exclusive global rights, excluding Japan, for tetrahydrobiopterin to treat the endothelial dysfunction that causes vascular complications in diabetes, cardiovascular and other diseases, from Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Suntory Pharma.
This substantially expands BioMarin's market opportunity for the agent, to which it obtained rights last year from Daiichi for genetic diseases including phenylketonuria (Marketletter December 6, 2004).
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