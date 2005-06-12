BioMarin's Naglazyme gets FDA clearance

Novato, California, USA-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical says it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval to market Naglazyme (galsulfase), marking the first specific therapy cleared for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, a debilitating, life-threatening disease also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.
Naglazyme, which has been granted Orphan Drug status in the USA, provides clinically-important benefits for MPS VI patients, specifically, improved endurance as demonstrated by the 12-minute walk test and three-minute stair climb. The agent reduced the excess carbohydrates that are excreted in the urine of patients with MPS VI, an indication of enzymatic bioactivity, the group noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze