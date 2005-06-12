BioMarin's Naglazyme gets FDA clearance

Novato, California, USA-based BioMarin Pharmaceutical says it has obtained US Food and Drug Administration approval to market Naglazyme (galsulfase), marking the first specific therapy cleared for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis VI, a debilitating, life-threatening disease also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome.

Naglazyme, which has been granted Orphan Drug status in the USA, provides clinically-important benefits for MPS VI patients, specifically, improved endurance as demonstrated by the 12-minute walk test and three-minute stair climb. The agent reduced the excess carbohydrates that are excreted in the urine of patients with MPS VI, an indication of enzymatic bioactivity, the group noted.