BioMarin/Serono in deal for Phenoptin/Phenylase

US firm BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Swiss biotechnology major Serono have formed a strategic alliance for the further development and commercialization of two of the former's product candidates, Phenoptin (sapropterin HCl) and Phenylase (phenylalanine ammonia lyase). Both products have shown potential in the treatment of phenylketonuria and there is preliminary clinical evidence which suggests that the active ingredient in Phenoptin, a synthetic form of the naturally-occurring enzyme co-factor 6R-BH4, may also be useful in the treatment of other serious conditions, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Serono acquires exclusive rights to market the products in all territories outside the USA and Japan, while BioMarin retains exclusvity for the USA. Serono will make an upfront payment of $25.0 million to BioMarin and will pay additional milestones of up to $232.0 million based on the successful development and registration of both products in multiple indications, of which $45.0 million are linked specifically with Phenoptin in PKU. Serono will also pay BioMarin undisclosed royalties on its net sales of the products.