BIomarin starts dosing in Ph II trial of 6R-BH4

USA-based BioMarin has initiated treatment of the first patient in a Phase II study of 6R-BH4, its drug candidate for poorly-controlled hypertension, and says it excpects to announce findings early next year.

According to Novato, California-based BioMarin, as part of the multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group safety and efficacy study, 84 subjects will receive oral doses of 5mg/kg of 6R-BH4 or a placebo twice-daily for an eight-week evaluation period.