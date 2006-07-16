BIomarin starts dosing in Ph II trial of 6R-BH4

USA-based BioMarin has initiated treatment of the first patient in a Phase II study of 6R-BH4, its drug candidate for poorly-controlled hypertension, and says it excpects to announce findings early next year.
According to Novato, California-based BioMarin, as part of the multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group safety and efficacy study, 84 subjects will receive oral doses of 5mg/kg of 6R-BH4 or a placebo twice-daily for an eight-week evaluation period.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze