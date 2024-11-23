Biomatrix In Synvisc Deal With Bayer

Corporate Collaborations Round-Up
- Biomatrix has signed a marketing and distribution deal with Bayer AG to market Synvisc, Biomatrix' viscosupplementation product for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. Bayer is to pay a $5 million licensing fee, including initial and milestone payments. In return, Bayer receives marketing and distribution rights for certain countries, including Southeast Asia and Israel. Biomatrix has also signed marketing deals with American Home Products for selected markets (Marketletter April 21) and its subsidiary Wyeth-Ayerst for the USA and certain European and Middle Eastern countries (Marketletter February 24).
