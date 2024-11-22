BIOMIRA COMPLETES PUBLIC OFFERING

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira has announced that it has completed the C$20 million ($15.1 million public offering in Canada of two million shares of common stock.
The offering results in net proceeds to Biomira of C$18.9 million. The company has 21,322,537 shares of common stock outstanding.
Biomira said that the proceeds of the offering will be used to fund ongoing development of its products, including the cost of clinical trials and expenses associated with regulatory approvals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze