BIOMIRA COMPLETES PUBLIC OFFERING

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira has announced that it has completed the C$20 million ($15.1 million public offering in Canada of two million shares of common stock.

The offering results in net proceeds to Biomira of C$18.9 million. The company has 21,322,537 shares of common stock outstanding.

Biomira said that the proceeds of the offering will be used to fund ongoing development of its products, including the cost of clinical trials and expenses associated with regulatory approvals.