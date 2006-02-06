Biomira grants Merck KGaA US BLP25 rights

Darmstadt, Germany-headquartered drugmaker Merck KGaA has signed a binding letter of intent with Canada's Biomira to amend their licensing agreement for BLP25 Liposome Vaccine , currently in development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, giving Merck global development and marketing rights to the vaccine except in Canada, where the companies share rights.

As part of the deal, Merck will take over full responsibility for development and commercialization of L-BLP25, including the planned Phase III trial in NSCLC, which remains on schedule with expected initiation of the trial by the middle of the year. Merck is also considering investigating the use of L-BLP25 to treat other types of cancer.