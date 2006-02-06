Biomira grants Merck KGaA US BLP25 rights

Darmstadt, Germany-headquartered drugmaker Merck KGaA has signed a binding letter of intent with Canada's Biomira to amend their licensing agreement for BLP25 Liposome Vaccine , currently in development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, giving Merck global development and marketing rights to the vaccine except in Canada, where the companies share rights.
As part of the deal, Merck will take over full responsibility for development and commercialization of L-BLP25, including the planned Phase III trial in NSCLC, which remains on schedule with expected initiation of the trial by the middle of the year. Merck is also considering investigating the use of L-BLP25 to treat other types of cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze