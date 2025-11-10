Biomira licenses out AMAb B43.13 rights

- Biomira has licensed out worldwide rights to its MAb B43.13 monoclonal antibody, the active component of its OvaRax cancer treatment, to AltaRex, a newly-established biotechnology comp-any based in Edmonton, Alberta. OvaRex, an anti-idiotype antibody, has been in development at Biomira for two years and has already been given to more than 100 patients. It is in development for the treatment of ovarian cancer. As part of the agreement, AltaRex will make an upfront payment to Biomira, as well as royalties should the drug reach the market.
