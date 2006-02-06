Biomira makes $16.1M placing

Canada's Biomira says that it has arranged a financing totaling approximately $16.1 million with Rodman & Renshaw of New York, USA, acting as exclusive placement agent. In respect of this financing, Biomira intends to file shortly in Canada a prospectus supplement to its July 13, 2004, base shelf prospectus and, in the USA, a prospectus supplement to its July 13, 2004 F-10 registration statement. The financing is expected to close within the next few days and is subject to regulatory approval.

Alex McPherson, chief executive of Biomira, commented: "we have secured important additional funding for the company at a key stage of our development. After the renegotiation of our licensing agreement with Merck KGaA of Darmstadt, Germany, for our lead cancer vaccine L-BLP25, we are now free to focus on advancing our follow-on vaccine BGLP40 and to further expand our portfolio of development-stage products."