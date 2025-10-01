Biomira Reduces Losses In 1995

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira reduced its loss for the year ended December 31, 1995, to C$21.4 million ($16.5 million) or C$0.78 per share, from C$28.1 million or C$1.27 per share in 1994. Revenues for the year were C$7.7 million, rising 11.6%. Included in the year-to-date revenues were 12 months of sales of Biomira Diagnostics. Revenues for 1994 included 10 months of sales from the diagnostics unit.
Alex McPherson, president and chief executive of Biomira, said: "we are pleased with our results in 1995, moving us closer to bringing our products for cancer management towards commercialization. We look forward to meeting our milestones for 1996, which include continued clinical trials to support registration of our products around the world."
For the fourth quarter of 1995 revenues were flat at C$2 million, and the net loss was C$5.8 million or C$0.21 per share. A year earlier the loss was C$7.5 million or C$0.34 per share. The firm said that the reduced losses reflected a reduction in R&D expenses.
