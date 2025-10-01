Biomira's Cancer Vaccine Improves Survival

Biomira's cancer vaccine Theratope (Stn-KLH) can extend survival in patients with metastatic cancer of the breast, colon or ovary who mount an antibody response to the vaccine, according to data presented at the 6th International Congress on Anticancer Treatment in Paris, France, on February 9. The new results are an important indication that active specific immunotherapy can be an effective approach in patients with advanced adenocarcinomas.

Patients who mounted an antibody response to Theratope had a statistically-significant improvement in survival compared to patients who did not develop antibodies. This suggests, notes Biomira, that there is an association between survival and antibody production against the antigen component of Theratope (STn; a glycoconjugate associated with mucin in cancer cells).

The data came from several studies involving a total of 147 patients with advanced cancer (ovarian, breast or colon) who received four injections of Theratope, given following cytotoxic chemotherapy, over a nine-week period. The patients were all evaluated after three months and those with stable disease were kept on a maintenance course of Theratope injections.