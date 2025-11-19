Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biomira Sharpens Cancer Management Focus

11 June 1995

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira tightened its focus on cancer management last year through a number of significant moves. The company divested its controlling 75% stake in the hospital information systems software business, Health Vision, and acquired the remaining shares of ADI Diagnostics of Canada.

In its 1994 annual report, Alex McPherson, president and chief executive of Biomira, says that the company is positioning itself as a provider of integrated products for cancer management. This includes products for in vitro diagnosis, in vivo diagnosis and treatment. He believes that this makes Biomira unique among biotechnology companies and is an extension of its long-standing commitment to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

In vitro diagnostics is one of the three key components of Biomira's strategy, which was emphasized by the ADI Diagnostics acquisition. Biomira has since changed the wholly-owned company name to Biomira Diagnostics. The company manufactures and distributes Biomira's Truquant cancer diagnostic kits, and its product range includes a complete line of test kits for infectious and sexually transmitted diseases.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Bayer opens Beijing innovation hub for China-discovered medicines
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze