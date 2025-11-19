Biomira Sharpens Cancer Management Focus

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira tightened its focus on cancer management last year through a number of significant moves. The company divested its controlling 75% stake in the hospital information systems software business, Health Vision, and acquired the remaining shares of ADI Diagnostics of Canada.
In its 1994 annual report, Alex McPherson, president and chief executive of Biomira, says that the company is positioning itself as a provider of integrated products for cancer management. This includes products for in vitro diagnosis, in vivo diagnosis and treatment. He believes that this makes Biomira unique among biotechnology companies and is an extension of its long-standing commitment to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
In vitro diagnostics is one of the three key components of Biomira's strategy, which was emphasized by the ADI Diagnostics acquisition. Biomira has since changed the wholly-owned company name to Biomira Diagnostics. The company manufactures and distributes Biomira's Truquant cancer diagnostic kits, and its product range includes a complete line of test kits for infectious and sexually transmitted diseases.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze