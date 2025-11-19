Biomira Sharpens Cancer Management Focus

Canadian biotechnology company Biomira tightened its focus on cancer management last year through a number of significant moves. The company divested its controlling 75% stake in the hospital information systems software business, Health Vision, and acquired the remaining shares of ADI Diagnostics of Canada.

In its 1994 annual report, Alex McPherson, president and chief executive of Biomira, says that the company is positioning itself as a provider of integrated products for cancer management. This includes products for in vitro diagnosis, in vivo diagnosis and treatment. He believes that this makes Biomira unique among biotechnology companies and is an extension of its long-standing commitment to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

In vitro diagnostics is one of the three key components of Biomira's strategy, which was emphasized by the ADI Diagnostics acquisition. Biomira has since changed the wholly-owned company name to Biomira Diagnostics. The company manufactures and distributes Biomira's Truquant cancer diagnostic kits, and its product range includes a complete line of test kits for infectious and sexually transmitted diseases.